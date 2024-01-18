Michigan State football: Assistant coach salaries for Jonathan Smith’s new staff

One of the big advantages Michigan State football has over some schools is their large donor pool. While perhaps not as lauded as some like Texas or Michigan, for example, the Spartans are able to pay quite a bit for coaching and that has definitely been an advantage for them of late.

New head coach Jonathan Smith has definitely used it to his advantage, luring names like Joe Rossi, Demetrice Martin, and Chad Wilt away from other nice jobs to come join his staff.

Below, we put together all the assistant coach salaries that have been made public so far under Smith’s administration.

DC Joe Rossi

2024 Salary: $1.5 million

2025 Salary: $1.6 million

2026 Salary: $1.7 million

OC Brian Lindgren

2024 Salary: $1.1 million

2025 Salary: $1.2 million

2026 salary: $1.3 million

OL Coach Jim Michalczik

2024 Salary: $1 million

2025 Salary: $1.1 million

DB Coach Blue Adams

2024 Salary: $525,000

2025 Salary: $575,000

RB Coach Keith Bhonapha

2024 Salary: $525,000

2025 Salary: $575,000

DL Coach: Legi Suiaunoa

2024 Salary: $525,000

2025 Salary: $575,000

TE Coach Brian Wozniak

2024 Salary: $450,000

2025 Salary: $500,000

Rush Ends/Co-Special Teams Coordinator Chad Wilt

2024 Salary: $350,000

2025 Salary: $450,000

WR Coach Courtney Hawkins

$425,000 contract ends on March 31, 2024

CB Coach Demetrice Martin

Martin has not officially been hired yet so his contract status is still pending.

Potential Bonuses

– Six regular season wins and participation in a bowl game: 4% bonus of annual base salary

– Seven or more regular season wins and participation in a bowl game: 8% bonus of annual base salary

– Participation in a College Football Playoff first round game: 10% bonus of annual base salary

– Participation in a College Football Playoff quarterfinal game: 12% bonus of annual base salary

– Participation in a College Football Playoff semifinal game: 15% bonus of annual base salary

– Participation in a College Football Playoff Championship Game: 17.5% bonus of annual base salary

– Winning a College Football Playoff Championship Game: 20% bonus of annual base salary

There is a 2.5% bonus for a Big Ten Championship Game appearance and an additional 2.5% bonus for a Big Ten Championship Game victory.

