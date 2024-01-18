Michigan State football: Assistant coach salaries for Jonathan Smith’s new staff
One of the big advantages Michigan State football has over some schools is their large donor pool. While perhaps not as lauded as some like Texas or Michigan, for example, the Spartans are able to pay quite a bit for coaching and that has definitely been an advantage for them of late.
New head coach Jonathan Smith has definitely used it to his advantage, luring names like Joe Rossi, Demetrice Martin, and Chad Wilt away from other nice jobs to come join his staff.
Below, we put together all the assistant coach salaries that have been made public so far under Smith’s administration.
DC Joe Rossi
2024 Salary: $1.5 million
2025 Salary: $1.6 million
2026 Salary: $1.7 million
OC Brian Lindgren
2024 Salary: $1.1 million
2025 Salary: $1.2 million
2026 salary: $1.3 million
OL Coach Jim Michalczik
2024 Salary: $1 million
2025 Salary: $1.1 million
DB Coach Blue Adams
2024 Salary: $525,000
2025 Salary: $575,000
RB Coach Keith Bhonapha
2024 Salary: $525,000
2025 Salary: $575,000
DL Coach: Legi Suiaunoa
2024 Salary: $525,000
2025 Salary: $575,000
TE Coach Brian Wozniak
2024 Salary: $450,000
2025 Salary: $500,000
Rush Ends/Co-Special Teams Coordinator Chad Wilt
2024 Salary: $350,000
2025 Salary: $450,000
WR Coach Courtney Hawkins
$425,000 contract ends on March 31, 2024
CB Coach Demetrice Martin
Martin has not officially been hired yet so his contract status is still pending.
Potential Bonuses
– Six regular season wins and participation in a bowl game: 4% bonus of annual base salary
– Seven or more regular season wins and participation in a bowl game: 8% bonus of annual base salary
– Participation in a College Football Playoff first round game: 10% bonus of annual base salary
– Participation in a College Football Playoff quarterfinal game: 12% bonus of annual base salary
– Participation in a College Football Playoff semifinal game: 15% bonus of annual base salary
– Participation in a College Football Playoff Championship Game: 17.5% bonus of annual base salary
– Winning a College Football Playoff Championship Game: 20% bonus of annual base salary
There is a 2.5% bonus for a Big Ten Championship Game appearance and an additional 2.5% bonus for a Big Ten Championship Game victory.