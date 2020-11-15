How Michigan State football is approaching Maryland game — with Terps in COVID-19 shutdown

Chris Solari, Detroit Free Press
·3 min read

EAST LANSING — Maryland’s COVID-19 shutdown does not matter to Michigan State football coach Mel Tucker or linebacker Antjuan Simmons.

They plan to get the Spartans ready for next Saturday’s game as if they know it will be played.

“We're going to be prepared to play as long as we can meet the thresholds in terms of players available and the COVID numbers that are set forth by the Big Ten," Tucker said. “As long as we can stay within those numbers and field a team, we're going to play. We're going to prepare to play until we're told differently.

“We need to play football.”

It echoed a similar tone to what Maryland coach Mike Locksley said Thursday after the Terps game with Ohio State was canceled.

[ There's no QB1 controversy for Michigan State: Payton Thorne should start ]

“There’s nothing we can do about what’s happened or where we are as a program,” he told the Baltimore Sun. “My goal is to be solution-based. So we’re preparing as if Michigan State, our next opponent, is a game that we’re preparing to play, and until they tell me any differently, that’s been the mindset.”

However, it is far from a certainty MSU (1-3) will make the trip to College Park, Maryland. According to The Washington Post, Locksley planned to keep the Terrapins in a hotel nearby campus. There is no timeline for a return to practice.

MSU underwent its own COVID-19 stoppage during offseason workouts in late July and early August. But they won't let another team’s circumstances slow them.

“Nothing will change,” said Simmons, who had a career-high 14 tackles against Indiana. “We're going to come in (Sunday), we’ll do our treatments. Come Monday, we're going to practice. Tuesday we’ll be fully padded. Wednesday, we're gonna be fully padded. That's what we do here.”

Defensive struggles

Indiana posted a 325-82 edge in total yards in the first half, with quarterback Michael Penix Jr. and receiver Ty Fryfogle attacking the Spartans’ depleted secondary.

Fryfogle finished with 11 grabs for 200 yards and two TDs. Penix threw for 320 yards on 25 of 38 passing. Stevie Scott III finished with 84 yards on 23 carries and a score.

“Consistency in performance again is a killer for us,” Tucker said. “We're inconsistent. We have some efficient plays on offense and then nothing. And you can't take the defense off the hook as well. We had opportunities to get them stopped.”

GRADES: Spartans were bad in every way vs. Indiana

TRENDING: Michigan State's offensive struggles started with spring disruptions

MSU held the Hoosiers scoreless and allowed 111 yards in the second half.

“I think we even played good. We just gotta go back to the drawing board, figure out what mistakes and what we're doing on the field to give up those three touchdowns,” Simmons said. “But other than that, I am content with the way we played in the second half.”

Injury update

MSU entered Saturday without three starters in the secondary and lost a key defensive tackle during the game.

Redshirt freshman Jalen Hunt suffered an upper-body injury in the third quarter. He was helped up and walked to the sideline but did not return.

Contact Chris Solari: csolari@freepress.com. Follow him on Twitter @chrissolari. Read more on the Michigan State Spartans and sign up for our Spartans newsletter.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: How Michigan State is approaching Maryland, with Terps' COVID shutdown

