Michigan State football announces week two captains

As fans have accustomed to, Michigan State changes captains each week, going with a player-led weekly captain approach.

The team’s Twitter account has announced who will be leading the team as captains in the Spartans week two contest against the Akron Zips.

Leading the team on offense will be Jayden Reed, on defense it will be Jacoby Windmon and for special teams, Elijah Collins will be leading the way.

Contact/Follow us @The SpartansWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Michigan state news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Cory Linsner on Twitter @Cory_Linsner.

More Football!

LOOK: MSU football to wear neon uniforms, new helmets vs. Akron on Saturday

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire