Michigan State football announces uniform combination for Iowa game

Michigan State is heading to Iowa City on Saturday for their first road matchup of the season to take on the Iowa Hawkeyes under the lights at Kinnick Stadium.

The Spartans have released what uniform combination they are going to be using for the contest, going with a new white helmet, white jersey and white pants.

