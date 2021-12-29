Michigan State football announces team captains for Peach Bowl

Another weekly tradition hitting its final mark for the 2021 football season is the weekly captain tradition. Michigan State coaches would name different captains every week, and those captains would be revealed via social media.

The Spartans have once again taken to social media to announce who will be leading the team into the Peach Bowl.

Seniors Xavier Henderson and Drew Beesley will be leading the Spartans on the defensive side of the ball while sophomore quarterback Payton Thorne and senior offensive lineman Luke Campbell will be leading MSU on the offensive side of the ball.

The Peach Bowl will kick off at 7 pm on Thursday, December 30th.

