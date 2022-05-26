Michigan State football announces game times, TV details for handful of 2022 games
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Michigan State SpartansLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
We now have kickoff times and TV details for a handful of the Spartans’ 2022 games.
On Thursday, Michigan State football announced game times and TV details for four games on their 2022 schedule, including the Spartans’ first three games of the year. Below are the game details for the four games:
Plan accordingly 🗓#GoGreen pic.twitter.com/3RSNUozE6l
— Michigan State Football (@MSU_Football) May 26, 2022
It is expected that Michigan State will release additional game times and TV details as we get closer to the season or throughout the season. Stay with Spartans Wire for additional details and coverage regarding Michigan State football.
Contact/Follow us @The SpartansWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Michigan state news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Robert Bondy on Twitter @RobertBondy5.
List
Game-by-game predictions for Michigan State football in 2022
More Football!
Michigan State football announces game times, TV details for handful of 2022 games
What Big Ten football team won the transfer portal?
Must-Watch Big Ten Games of 2022