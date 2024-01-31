Michigan State football announces date for 2024 Spring Showcase

There is a new era of Michigan State football dawning in East Lansing under Jonathan Smith, and now we know when we will first get to take a look at what the Spartans have been up to under their new staff.

The Spring Showcase has been scheduled for April 20, 2024 at Spartan Stadium.

mark your calendars! 🏈 | Spring Showcase

📅 | April 20, 2024

📍 | Spartan Stadium pic.twitter.com/u2T3f6vc2A — Michigan State Football (@MSU_Football) January 31, 2024

