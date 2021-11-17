Michigan State football announces captains for Ohio State match-up

Andrew Brewster
·1 min read
Michigan State football will face their biggest test of the season on Saturday when they head down to Columbus to face Ohio State. We now know who their captains will be in that contest.

They are:

  • DE Jeff Pietrowski

  • P Bryce Baringer

  • S Xavier Henderson

  • OL JD Duplain

Henderson has been a captain every game this season.

