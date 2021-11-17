Michigan State football announces captains for Ohio State match-up
Michigan State football will face their biggest test of the season on Saturday when they head down to Columbus to face Ohio State. We now know who their captains will be in that contest.
They are:
DE Jeff Pietrowski
P Bryce Baringer
S Xavier Henderson
OL JD Duplain
Henderson has been a captain every game this season.
Week 1️⃣2️⃣ Captains #GoGreen pic.twitter.com/BFxHndX4ZO
— Michigan State Football (@MSU_Football) November 16, 2021
