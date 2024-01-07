Michigan State football adds transfer OL Tanner Miller from Oregon State

Oregon State Beavers offensive lineman Tanner Miller against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Sun Devil Stadium, Nov. 19, 2022.

Aidan Chiles will have a familiar blocker in front of him this fall.

Michigan State football got a commitment from center/guard Tanner Miller, who is following new coach Jonathan Smith and Chiles from Oregon State to East Lansing.

Miller’s announcement on social media came shortly after the Spartans landed another experienced transfer in North Dakota quarterback Tommy Schuster. With spring classes beginning Monday, Smith has added eight transfers, with Chiles and tight end Jack Velling coming with Miller from Oregon State.

Miller, a 6-foot-1, 287-pound native of Valencia, California, has one year of eligibility remaining. He went from a walk-on in 2019 at OSU to a second-team All-Pac 12 this season under the tutelage of new MSU offensive line coach Jim Michalczik. Miller started all 13 games, including the Sun Bowl loss to Notre Dame on Dec. 29, before he entered the portal Tuesday.

READ MORE: Michigan State adds veteran QB in North Dakota transfer Tommy Schuster

Oregon State Beavers center Tanner Miller is ready to snap the ball against the Arizona Wildcats during the second half at Arizona Stadium, Oct. 28, 2023 in Tucson, Arizona.

The Spartans’ offensive line suffered some key attrition to graduation and the portal going into 2024. Starting center Nick Samac and left guard J.D. Duplain are out of eligibility, and MSU lost starting right tackle Spencer Brown to Oklahoma. Two other top reserves, guard Kevin Wigenton II (Illinois) and tackle Keyshawn Blackstock (Arkansas), also left via the portal.

Contact Chris Solari: csolari@freepress.com. Follow him @chrissolari.

Subscribe to the "Spartan Speak" podcast for new episodes weekly on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or anywhere you listen to podcasts. And catch all of our podcasts and daily voice briefing at freep.com/podcasts.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan State football adds Oregon State OL transfer Tanner Miller