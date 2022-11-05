Michigan State football adds starting tackle Jarrett Horst to inactives vs. Illinois

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Already without a number of defensive players, Michigan State football’s offense is missing a key starter on offense.

Left tackle Jarrett Horst is not in uniform as the Spartans face No. 13 Illinois. Kickoff is 3:30 p.m. (BTN).

Horst, a senior transfer from Arkansas State, has started the past seven games after missing the final five games of last season and coming off the bench in the season opener. Sophomore Brandon Baldwin started at left tackle against Western Michigan on Sept. 2 but has played sparingly since, and he took first-team reps during warmups.

MSU (3-5, 1-4 Big Ten) also is without defensive end Jeff Pietrowski, who was in uniform but did not play in last week’s 29-7 loss at No. 4 Michigan. Pietrowski has been out since leaving the Washington game in Week 3.

The Spartans remain without defensive end Khris Bogle with a left leg injury, and eight other defensive players are suspended indefinitely for their role in a postgame fight with the Wolverines: three starters in linebacker/defensive end Jacoby Windmon, defensive end Zion Young and defensive back Angelo Grose; two key backups in defensive end Brandon Wright and defensive back Justin White; and two special teams contributors in linebacker/defensive end Itayvion “Tank” Brown and cornerback Malcolm Jones.

Long-snapper Hank Pepper will miss his fourth straight game with an unspecified injury.

The Spartans did return Ben VanSumeren, who is in uniform after the linebacker missed last week’s game at U-M, where he began his college career. Offensive lineman Matt Carrick also is dressed and appears prepared to start at right guard after leaving the second half last week. Defensive back Marqui Lowery also is in uniform.

