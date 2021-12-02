Michigan State football adds punter, offensive tackle commits as preferred walk-ons

Michigan State football reeled in two commits Wednesday.

Ryan Eckley, a punter from Florida, and Devin Runnels, an offensive tackle out of Mount Morris, each announced his pledge via Twitter.

A 6-foot-6, 300-pound offensive lineman, Runnels thanked God and his family in a social media post Wednesday: "I will be taking my talents and academics to Michigan State University #GoGreen."

Runnels, a two-star prospect out of Flint Beecher, was offered a preferred walk-on opportunity in mid-November.

Eckley, of Newsome High School, is also coming to East Lansing as a 2022 preferred walk-on. The 6-2 specialist, ranked a five-star punter by Kohl's Kicking Camp, had offers from Army and Appalachian State.

He thanked his parents, high school and coaches in a Wednesday post:

"Most importantly, I would like to thank God for providing me with this opportunity... with that being said, I'm 100% committed to Michigan State University #RELENTLESS."

Prior to these announcements, MSU had 20 commits for the 2022 class and one incoming transfer (Wisconsin's Jalen Berger). The class ranked fourth in the Big Ten and 19th in the nation, according to 247Sports.

