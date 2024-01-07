Michigan State football adds Oregon State transfer OL Tanner Miller

Have a day, Michigan State football fans! On Sunday, the Spartans first picked up transfer quarterback Tommy Schuster from North Dakota to shore up their quarterback room with an elite backup, then, shortly after, they landed Oregon State transfer offensive lineman Tanner Miller from Oregon State.

This is a huge pick-up for MSU. Tanner Miller, who can play both guard and center, was an ESPN All-American and a Pac-12 Second Team mmber. He was also an AP Midseason Second Team All-American.

Michigan State was able to fend off big names like Florida State to land the talented lineman in one of their biggest moves of the offseason.

MSU adds Oregon State OL transfer Tanner Miller. From his Instagram page. pic.twitter.com/OdG0efcyZZ — Chris Solari (@chrissolari) January 7, 2024

