Michigan State football adds legacy preferred walk-on linebacker Chris Piwowarczyk

With a pretty solid 2024 class, Michigan State football is now looking to add some more talent to the class by way of the preferred walk-on. On Saturday, they added a legacy linebacker and fullback via PWO when Chris Piwowarczyk committed to the Spartans.

Chris’ father player for MSU in the late 80s and early 90s, winning two Big Ten titles and a Rose Bowl with the Spartans.

After an amazing conversation with @CoachHawk_5 I am beyond blessed to announce that I will be accepting a PWO offer to continue my academic and athletic career at Michigan State University!!🟢⚪️ #GoGreen #SD4L @Coach_Smith @JoeS_Rossi @halleral @ChadWilt @MSU_Football pic.twitter.com/yt9FdmkNAQ — Chris Piwowarczyk (@ChrisPiwow_33) January 27, 2024

