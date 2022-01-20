Michigan State football adds Lansing Catholic WR Alex Watters as PWO commit

Andrew Brewster
1 min read
Michigan State football landed another Spartan on Wednesday when Lansing Catholic wide receiver and multi-positional athlete Alex Watters committed to MSU as a preferred walk-on.

Watters is 6’0″, 185 pounds and primarily plays out of the slot position at wide receiver. He was a two-time state champion at Lansing Catholic where he was teammates with Mel Tucker’s son Christian.

Watters has been named to the Michigan All-State team three times.

