Michigan State football adds Lansing Catholic WR Alex Watters as PWO commit

Michigan State football landed another Spartan on Wednesday when Lansing Catholic wide receiver and multi-positional athlete Alex Watters committed to MSU as a preferred walk-on.

Watters is 6’0″, 185 pounds and primarily plays out of the slot position at wide receiver. He was a two-time state champion at Lansing Catholic where he was teammates with Mel Tucker’s son Christian.

Watters has been named to the Michigan All-State team three times.

I am extremely blessed and excited to announce that I will be furthering my academic and athletic career at Michigan State University as a PWO!💚🤍 Thank you for this opportunity @CoachHawk_5 @JayJohnsonFB #GoGreen #SpartanDawg pic.twitter.com/YkWlqMCeuN — Alex Watters (@alexwatters34) January 19, 2022

