Michigan State football adds Grand Blanc OT Andy Hartman as preferred walk-on for 2022

Michigan State football is added a little more local talent to its upcoming recruiting class.

Grand Blanc offensive tackle Andy Hartman announced on Twitter on Thursday that he would continue his playing career in East Lansing. On Monday, Hartman, a 6-foot-6, 255-pounder, said on social media he was extended an offer for a preferred walk-on at MSU.

"I grew up a Michigan State fan and have loved this school my entire life," Hartman wrote on his social media post on Thursday.

This season, Grand Blanc went undefeated in the regular season and finished the year 12-1, falling in the Division 1 state semifinal to Rochester Adams.

Hartman is ranked a two-star recruit by 247Sports.

The early period for the class of 2022's national signing day begins Wednesday. The Spartans boast the No. 17 class in this cycle (No. 4 in the Big Ten), according to 247Sports.

Last week, MSU added punter Ryan Eckley out of Florida and Mount Morris offensive lineman Devin Runnels as preferred walk-ons.

Contact Kirkland Crawford: kcrawford@freepress.com. Follow him on Twitter @HiKirkHere.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan State football adds OT Andy Hartman as preferred walk-on