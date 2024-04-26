Michigan State football adds DT Brandon Lane from Stephen F. Austin

After attrition early this week along the defensive trenches, Michigan State football landed a transfer to shore up one of its interior holes.

Defensive tackle Brandon Lane reportedly agreed to transfer to the Spartans from Stephen F. Austin, according to ESPN. He has two years of eligibility remaining.

The 6-foot-3, 300-pound Kansas City, Missouri, native spent the past two seasons with the Lumberjacks, finishing 2023 with 44 tackles, including 6.5 for a loss and 1.5 sacks, in 11 games. He played seven games in 2022, finishing with 11 stops, 2.5 for a loss and a sack.

Lane began his career at South Dakota State, playing in four games during the Football Championship Subdivision's two 2021 seasons (due to the coronavirus pandemic). He played one game during the spring season and had one tackle in three games while preserving a redshirt that fall. (Players who participated in the spring 2021 season received an extra year of eligibility with an NCAA waiver.)

MSU lost starting defensive tackles Simeon Barrow and Derrick Harmon to the transfer portal this week, along with redshirt defensive ends Andrew Depaepe and Derrick Harmon. New coach Jonathan Smith added sixth-year transfer defensive tackles D’Quan Douse (Georgia Tech) and Quindarius Dunnigan (Middle Tennessee State). The Spartans also return sixth-year senior Maverick Hansen, who has starting experience.

