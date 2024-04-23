Michigan State football adds commitment from UMass RB transfer

On a day that saw Michigan State lose second string running back Jalen Berger to the transfer portal, the Spartans have already found their replacement. UMass running back transfer Kay-Ron Lynch-Adams has made his commitment to MSU.

This will be Lynch-Adams sixth year of college, meaning it will be his only in East Lansing. He started his college career with Rutgers for two seasons, before his first transfer to UMass for the past three seasons. Last season, his final with UMass, he rushed for 1,157 yards on 236 attempts for 12 touchdowns. He also caught 20 passes for 118 yards.

NEWS: UMass RB transfer Kay’Ron Lynch-Adams has committed to Michigan State, @PeteNakos_ reports. He rushed for 1,157 yards and 12 TDs in 2023👀https://t.co/9G26M6o5EE pic.twitter.com/von5fAlqSb — On3 (@On3sports) April 23, 2024

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire