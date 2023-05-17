Michigan State football adds commitment from Colorado DT transfer Jalen Sami

Michigan State is not done adding to its roster through the NCAA transfer portal, adding a commitment from Colorado defensive tackle transfer Jalen Sami. Sami was a key piece on Colorado’s defensive line, securing 83 tackles, 6 tackles for loss, 2 sacks and forcing 2 fumbles over a 35 game career in Boulder.

Sami is massive, standing at 6-foot-6 and weighing 330 pounds as a defensive tackle that will be a huge asset to Michigan State’s defense in 2023.

