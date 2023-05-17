Michigan State football adds commitment from Colorado DT transfer Jalen Sami

Cory Linsner
·1 min read

Michigan State is not done adding to its roster through the NCAA transfer portal, adding a commitment from Colorado defensive tackle transfer Jalen Sami. Sami was a key piece on Colorado’s defensive line, securing 83 tackles, 6 tackles for loss, 2 sacks and forcing 2 fumbles over a 35 game career in Boulder.

Sami is massive, standing at 6-foot-6 and weighing 330 pounds as a defensive tackle that will be a huge asset to Michigan State’s defense in 2023.

