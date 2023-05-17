Michigan State football adds Colorado DT transfer Jalen Sami

Mel Tucker went back to the portal and his familiarity with a player.

Michigan State football added its 16th inbound transfer for the 2023 season Wednesday as defensive tackle Jalen Sami announced he would join the Spartans this fall.

The 6-foot-6, 330-pound Colorado Springs native played for Tucker at Colorado in the 2019 season, the coach’s only season as head coach before arriving at MSU. Sami was a redshirt freshman that year after committing to the Buffaloes under previous coach Mike MacIntyre for the 2018 season, then remained with the program when Karl Dorrell took over in 2020 following Tucker’s departure to East Lansing.

Colorado defensive lineman Jalen Sami, left, hits TCU quarterback Chandler Morris after he passed the ball in the second half of an NCAA college football game Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, in Boulder, Colo. Morris left the game with a leg injury after the play. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Sami won the Buffaloes’ “Trench” award as their most outstanding defensive lineman in 2022 and earned All-Pac-12 honorable mention from the league’s coaches. He played 467 snaps while starting all 12 games last season at Colorado, totaling 29 tackles. That included three stops for a loss and four for no yards.

He started 36 of his 40 games at Colorado over the past four seasons, including 19 straight to end his career there, and finished with 78 tackles, 2½ sacks and seven QB pressures. Sami also had 12 tackles for a loss, two pass breakups, forced two fumbles and recovered another.

A sixth-year senior and already a graduate student after finishing his undergrad program last summer, Sami has one year of eligibility remaining with the COVID waiver for the 2020 season. He was a two-star recruit out of Vista Ridge High according to 247 Sports, which ranked him as the No. 67 transfer in the portal this spring.

Sami is Tucker’s third defensive tackle from the transfer portal since the end of last season, joining Tunmise Adeleye (Texas A&M) and Dre Butler (Liberty). MSU returns a strong group of defensive tackles, including veterans in starter Simeon Barrow and key backups Maverick Hansen and Derrick Harmon, along with 2022 four-star recruit Alex VanSumeren. The Spartans lost veteran DTs Jalen Hunt (Houston) and Dashaun Mallory (Arizona State) to the portal after going 5-7 in 2022.

While at Colorado, Sami played alongside MSU graduate transfer running back Jaren Mangham, who joined the Spartans in January after first leaving the Buffaloes for South Florida in 2021. Over the past three offseason, Tucker has brought in a number of other transfers he either coached or recruited as an assistant at Georgia.

