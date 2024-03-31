Michigan State football adds Ann Arbor Huron WR Dyson Sims as PWO commitment

The news around Michigan State football isn’t coming quite as rapidly as it did when Jonathan Smith first joined the program, but you can expect a steady diet of news to keep trickling out throughout the spring, like we did on Saturday when the Spartans received a PWO (preferred walk-on) commitment from 2-star ATH Dyson Sims.

Sims, labeled an ATH by 247Sports, is their No. 112 ranked player in the state of Michigan for 2024 and will be a nice addition at wide receiver.

100% Committed!! Thank you @CoachHawk_5 and @ColeMoore1991 for allowing me to achieve my dream and believing me! Let’s Work🤍💚 Spartan Dawg!!! pic.twitter.com/hrsxROvWqM — Dyson Sims 2 ⭐️ Athlete (@Dsims05) March 30, 2024

