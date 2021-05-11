Michigan State football adds Alabama transfer CB Ronald Williams

Michigan State football isn’t done adding to next season’s roster yet. And Mel Tucker again went into the transfer portal, landing a player from his old boss, Nick Saban.

Defensive back Ronald Williams announced via Twitter on Tuesday he committed to the Spartans. The 6-foot-2, 190-pound native of Ferriday, Louisiana, is MSU’s 15th scholarship addition from the portal in the offseason, along with one nonscholarship transfer.

Williams played last season for Saban at Alabama after spending two years at Hutchinson Community College in Kansas, where the former high school quarterback blossomed into a National Junior College Athletic Association All-American at cornerback as a sophomore and became a four-star prospect according to 247Sports.com. An arm injury affected Williams early in the 2020 season, and he finished with just one tackle in three games.

At Hutchinson in 2019, Williams had 31 tackles, three interceptions and five pass breakups. He was rated the No. 12 overall juco player and No. 3 cornerback in 2020.

Williams was part of the 2017 graduating class at Ferriday, where he threw for 1,868 yards and 21 touchdowns with 17 interceptions and ran for 757 yards and nine touchdowns before shifting to cornerback at Hutchinson.

Tucker was a defensive backs coach in 2015 at Alabama and in 2000 at LSU under Saban, who was MSU’s head coach from 1995-99.

Williams is the fourth transfer addition to the defensive backfield from a Power Five school. MSU already landed Khary Crump (Arizona), Chester Kimbrough (Florida) and Marqui Lowery Jr. (Louisville). Tucker also brought in Division II transfer Kendell Brooks (North Greenville) and Division III walk-on transfer Spencer Rowland (Wheaton College).

