Michigan State football adds 4-star WR Germie Bernard, former Washington signee, for 2022

Michigan State football’s 2022 recruiting class just got stronger.

The Spartans landed a commitment from four-star wide receiver Germie Bernard on Sunday. The 6-foot-1, 196-pound native of Las Vegas announced it on Twitter a day after he officially cut ties with Washington, where he had signed a letter of intent in December from which he was granted his release Wednesday.

It is another big recruiting haul at receiver for MSU coach Mel Tucker, joining fellow four-star Antonio Gates Jr. and three-star prospects Tyrell Henry and Jaron Glover, all of whom signed with the Spartans last month.

MSU FINAL GRADES: Offense shined in turnaround, defense needs work

RECRUITING: Meet Michigan State football's 2022 recruiting class: What to like about each player

Bishop Manogue's Mateo Reviglio (3) breaks up a pass while taking on Liberty's Germie Bernard during their playoff football game in Reno on Nov. 30, 2019.

Bernard was named Nevada’s Gatorade Player of the Year for Nevada after catching 53 passes for 956 yards and 12 touchdowns as a senior at Liberty High. He also ran 37 times for 452 yards and had three punt return and one kickoff return TDs, as well as an interception for another score.

And much like the Payton Thorne-Jayden Reed connection the Spartans currently are enjoying, Bernard will reunite with his high school quarterback, four-star signee Katin Houser, in East Lansing. The two played their first two years together at Liberty. Houser will begin classes Monday at MSU, and Bernard is listed in the student directory and was planning to enroll early at Washington.

Bernard is rated the nation's No. 220 overall prospect and No. 33 wide receiver by 247Sports.com’s composite rankings.

Contact Chris Solari: csolari@freepress.com. Follow him on Twitter @chrissolari. Read more on the Michigan State Spartans and sign up for our Spartans newsletter.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan State football adds WR Germie Bernard to 2022 class