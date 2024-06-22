Michigan State football adds 3-star Florida CB George Mullins to 2025 recruiting class

A pattern is developing in Michigan State football’s next recruiting class.

Cornerback George Mullins from Bushnell, Florida, became the Spartans’ 10th pledge in the 2025 class, the first full recruiting cycle under new coach Jonathan Smith. Like the previous nine, Mullins is rated a three-star prospect by 247 Sports (though he is not listed in the website’s composite listings that takes into account other recruiting services’ rankings).

South Sumter's George Mullins (19) looks to intercept a pass intended for South Lake's Maxwell Fogel (7) during a game between South Lake High School and South Sumter High School in Groveland on Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021. [PAUL RYAN / CORRESPONDENT]

The 6-foot-2, 170-pound senior-to-be at South Sumter High is listed as the No. 62 cornerback overall and the No. 79 player in Florida, per 247 Sports’ rankings. The multisport standout — Mullins runs track and plays basketball —had offers from Illinois, Louisville, Mississippi State, West Virginia and Oregon State, along with several Mid-American Conference and Football Championship Subdivision programs.

Mullins had 27 tackles, a team-leading 10 passes defended and two interceptions in 12 games for South Sumter as a junior, blocking three field goals and an extra-point attempt. He also caught four passes for 104 yards and a touchdown.

