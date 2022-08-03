Michigan State football adds 2023 Lansing Catholic ATH Brandon Lewis as PWO

Something that we have seen under Mel Tucker’s administration at Michigan State football is a willingness to use their PWO (preferred walk-on) spots on local players from the Lansing community. That trend looks to continue into 2023, as the Spartans added Brandon Lewis, a 2023 ATH out of Lansing Catholic, to their 2023 recruiting class.

Lewis is a 5’11”, 180-pound player who describes himself as a defensive back on his Twitter page.

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire