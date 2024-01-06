Michigan State football adding Christian Pawola Jr. as defensive backs graduate student assistant

Michigan State football continues to fill out their staff under new head coach Jonathan Smith, and with the primary on-field coaches nearly all accounted for, the Spartans will now look to complete their support staff.

On Friday, the Spartans updated their support staff directory, and Christian Pawola Jr. was added as a defensive backs graduate assistant.

Pawola was at Minnesota, his alma mater, before this under new MSU defensive coordinator Joe Rossi.

MSU Football Coaching Staff Tracker

