Michigan State football adding 2024 tight end Charlie Baker as PWO commit

Michigan State football continues to add to their 2024 recruiting class through the preferred walk-on method. Another PWO commitment came in this week from 2024 tight end Charlie Baker.

At 6-foot-5, Baker certainly has Big Ten size and should be a nice addition to that position group for the Spartans. He currently plays for East Lansing High School.

2024 MICHIGAN STATE FOOTBALL COMMITMENT TRACKER

