Michigan State football adding 2024 tight end Charlie Baker as PWO commit
Michigan State football continues to add to their 2024 recruiting class through the preferred walk-on method. Another PWO commitment came in this week from 2024 tight end Charlie Baker.
At 6-foot-5, Baker certainly has Big Ten size and should be a nice addition to that position group for the Spartans. He currently plays for East Lansing High School.
110% committed💚🤍@CoachWozniakTE @MSU_Football @AllenTrieu @TheD_Zone pic.twitter.com/UtdbsHNlHf
— Charlie Baker (@Charlie24baker) February 7, 2024
2024 MICHIGAN STATE FOOTBALL COMMITMENT TRACKER
Contact/Follow us @The SpartansWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Michigan state news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Andrew Brewster on Twitter @IAmBrewster.