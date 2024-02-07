Advertisement

Michigan State football adding 2024 tight end Charlie Baker as PWO commit

Andrew Brewster
·1 min read

Michigan State football continues to add to their 2024 recruiting class through the preferred walk-on method. Another PWO commitment came in this week from 2024 tight end Charlie Baker.

At 6-foot-5, Baker certainly has Big Ten size and should be a nice addition to that position group for the Spartans. He currently plays for East Lansing High School.

2024 MICHIGAN STATE FOOTBALL COMMITMENT TRACKER

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire