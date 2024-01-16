Michigan State football: 5 recruits in the 2024 class to monitor before the late signing period

In today’s college football, recruiting is a 24/7, all year proposition for programs and its coaches. While many know about the early signing period, that occurs in December, the late signing period in February is still an important date to monitor.

New MSU head coach Jonathan Smith has made it known that he is always looking to improve his roster, and I expect him to take advantage of this late signing period to add more talent into the 2024 recruiting class.

Check out five players that fans should monitor before the late signing period:

LB Jadyn Walker (Michigan State commit)

Thank you to everyone at Toledo for believing in me, but evaluating my future after an incredible conversation with @ScottieHazelton and receiving an offer from Michigan State, I am excited to announce I will be a Spartan! GO GREEN!!! 💚🤍@Coach_mtucker @PNHuskieFB @CoachTwichPN pic.twitter.com/4Bl5jED2H3 — Jadyn Walker (@JadynWalker20) September 9, 2023

To start, Jadyn Walker was the only Spartan commit to not sign with the team in December. MSU is trying to hold off USC from stealing Walker’s commitment, and will need to continue to fight through the February signing day.

DL Alex Foster (Baylor commit)

MSU extended an offer to Baylor defensive line commit Alex Foster, and the SPartans are pushing to get him on campus. The staff wants a defensive lineman to add to the 2024 class and will push several prospects to do so.

DL Keona Wilhite (Washington commit)

🚨NEW🚨 2024 EDGE Keona Wilhite has decommitted from Washington and will request a release from his National Letter of Intent. Read: https://t.co/xJ8A3mxo0g pic.twitter.com/JmG3vZ5VQZ — On3 Recruits (@On3Recruits) January 14, 2024

Keona Wilhite has requested a release from his national letter of intent and intends to reopen his recruitment. That is amazing news for the Spartans coaching staff. While at Oregon State, the MSU staff finished in second place for the Tucson (AZ) native, and now in East Lansing, they plan to make another run at the edge prospect.

DL Dominic Kirks (Uncommitted)

One time Washington commit Dominic Kirks is a name to monitor. The Ohio native has visited MSU and is familiar with the program. While it might be a mute point, as Ohio State is pushing Kirks, but maybe the MSU staff takes a chance here.

K Martin Connington (Oregon State commit)

After a great conversation with @KbTheStable, I am blessed to receive an offer from Michigan State University.@CoachBComptonMV @mtnviewmaverick pic.twitter.com/sIz00y4w3T — Martin Connington (@MartinConningt4) December 6, 2023

Martin Connington had been committed to the Oregon State staff since October. The Spartans are set in 2024 with Jonathan Kim as the kicker once again but also need a kicker of the future, Connington could be that. He will visit East Lansing this weekend.

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire