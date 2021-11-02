Michigan State football is 3rd, Michigan 7th in first College Football Playoff rankings

The first official College Football Playoff rankings are in, and the Michigan State Spartans are ranked No. 3. The Michigan Wolverines also cracked the CFP's top 25 and are ranked No. 7.

It's the first time since 2017's second poll that both the Spartans and Wolverines were ranked by the CFP committee. For the Spartans, it's the first time they're in the top 10 in the CFP's season debut since 2015 — when they played in the national semifinal (losing to Alabama, 38-0).

The Georgia Bulldogs are No. 1 in Tuesday's inaugural ranking for 2021, followed by the Alabama Crimson Tide, Michigan State, and the Oregon Ducks rounding out the top four.

The Big Ten was highly represented in the first edition of the 2021 CFP poll; the Ohio State Buckeyes, Minnesota Golden Gophers, Iowa Hawkeyes, and Wisconsin Badgers all claimed spots.

It won't take too long for the Spartans and Wolverines to possibly improve on their rankings with both in action Saturday. Michigan State hits the road to face the Purdue Boilermakers at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Indiana, at 3:30 p.m. (ABC). In the nightcap, Michigan hosts the Indiana Hoosiers at Michigan Stadium at 7:30 p.m. (Fox).

A new batch of the CFP rankings will be released each of the next four Tuesdays. The Week 10 poll will be released around 9 p.m., following the finish of Michigan State vs. Kansas at the 2021 State Farm Champions Classic on ESPN.

The season's final CFP rankings will be on Sunday, Dec. 5. The top four in that ranking make the CFP, with the semifinals set for the Cotton Bowl Classic in Arlington, Texas, and the Orange Bowl in Miami Gardens, Florida, on Dec. 31. The CFP final is set for Jan. 10 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

