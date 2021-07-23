Michigan State football to have ’30 Europeans’ camping July 25th

Mel Tucker has shown he is unafraid to go to any part of the country to try and bring talent to Michigan State. Now, it seems as if Tucker may be going outside the country for the same goal.

On campus recruiting opens back up on July 25th, and Michigan State will be hosting a camp that day.

We will have 30 Europeans camping at @MSU_Football June 25th Close to 15 of them I believe could get an offer… that’s the type of talent we have with us! @AllenTrieu — Brandon Collier (@BCollierPPI) July 23, 2021

Michigan State will have 30 Europeans on campus, bringing a whole new different feel to the landscape of the camp.

It will be interesting to see how the camp plays out.