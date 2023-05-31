Michigan State football: 3 QBs to monitor heading into June

This may just be the third iteration of this series, but that is just recruiting in a nutshell. No position has seen more fluidity, and changes, than Michigan State’s QB board in the 2024 recruiting class.

Since the latest major changes, the dust has settled and we now know who Spartans OC/QB coach Jay Johnson is looking to target.

It is a strong list, and the Spartans will look to close on one of these targets as the headlining QB of the 2024 recruiting class:

Maealiuaki Smith

A name that has been consistent in every iteration of this series, Smith is someone that will be on campus this June and continues to be a top target for Jay Johnson.

Miles O'Neil

A new member to the recruiting board is New Jersey 3-star Miles O’Neil. O’Neil is a 6’5″ gunslinger that is rising fast.

Henry Hasselbeck

Henry Hasselbeck, son of longtime NFL QB Matt Hasselbeck, is another new name to the board that is picking up steam. Expect Henry to visit campus in the month of June.

