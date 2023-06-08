Michigan State football 2025 opponents revealed

The Big Ten released a lot of scheduling information on Thursday, and that includes releasing Michigan State football’s 2024 and 2025 home and away opponents for us to review and start speculating on the future of MSU football.

Below, you can see which teams the Spartans will face in 2025, which includes the non-conference opponents, which are always interesting to see.

Home Opponents

Western Michigan

2022 record: 5-7

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Junfu Han/Detroit Free Press

Michigan

2022 record: 13-1

Northwestern

2022 record: 11-2

Away Opponents

2022 record: 4-8

2022 record: 8-5

2022 record: 9-4

USC

2022 record: 11-3

2022 record: 7-6

Contact/Follow us @The SpartansWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Michigan state news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Robert Bondy on Twitter @RobertBondy5.

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire