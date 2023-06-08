Michigan State football 2025 opponents revealed
The Big Ten released a lot of scheduling information on Thursday, and that includes releasing Michigan State football’s 2024 and 2025 home and away opponents for us to review and start speculating on the future of MSU football.
Below, you can see which teams the Spartans will face in 2025, which includes the non-conference opponents, which are always interesting to see.
Home Opponents
Western Michigan
2022 record: 5-7
Scroll to continue with content
Youngstown State
Boston College
Michigan
2022 record: 13-1
Northwestern
Penn State
2022 record: 11-2
UCLA
Away Opponents
Indiana
2022 record: 4-8
Iowa
2022 record: 8-5
Minnesota
2022 record: 9-4
USC
2022 record: 11-3
Wisconsin
2022 record: 7-6
Contact/Follow us @The SpartansWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Michigan state news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Robert Bondy on Twitter @RobertBondy5.