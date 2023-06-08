Michigan State football 2025 opponents revealed

Robert Bondy
·1 min read

The Big Ten released a lot of scheduling information on Thursday, and that includes releasing Michigan State football’s 2024 and 2025 home and away opponents for us to review and start speculating on the future of MSU football.

Below, you can see which teams the Spartans will face in 2025, which includes the non-conference opponents, which are always interesting to see.

Home Opponents

Western Michigan

2022 record: 5-7

Youngstown State

Junfu Han/Detroit Free Press
Boston College

Michigan

2022 record: 13-1

Northwestern

Penn State

2022 record: 11-2

UCLA

Away Opponents

Indiana

2022 record: 4-8

Iowa

2022 record: 8-5

Minnesota

2022 record: 9-4

USC

2022 record: 11-3

Wisconsin

2022 record: 7-6

