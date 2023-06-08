Michigan State football 2024 opponents revealed

The Big Ten released a lot of scheduling information on Thursday, and that includes releasing Michigan State football’s 2024 and 2025 home and away opponents for us to review and start speculating on the future of MSU football.

Below, you can see which teams the Spartans will face in 2024, which includes the non-conference opponents, which are always interesting to see.

Home Opponents

2022 record: 5-7

2022 record: 6-7

2022 record: 8-5

2022 record: 4-8

2022 record: 11-2

2022 record: 8-6

2022 record: 4-8

Away Opponents

2022 record: 3-9

2022 record: 8-5

Michigan

2022 record: 13-1

2022 record: 4-8

2022 record: 11-2

