Michigan State football 2024 opponents revealed

Andrew Brewster
·1 min read

The Big Ten released a lot of scheduling information on Thursday, and that includes releasing Michigan State football’s 2024 and 2025 home and away opponents for us to review and start speculating on the future of MSU football.

Below, you can see which teams the Spartans will face in 2024, which includes the non-conference opponents, which are always interesting to see.

Contact/Follow us @The SpartansWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Michigan state news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Andrew Brewster on Twitter @IAmBrewster.

Scroll to continue with content
Ad

More!

Michigan State football lands Iowa transfer CB Terry Roberts

Michigan State football offers 2024 4-star DL Jordan Thomas

Michigan State football: 2023 transfer tracker

Home Opponents

Florida Atlantic

<a class="link " href="https://sports.yahoo.com/ncaaf/teams/florida-atlantic/" data-i13n="sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link" data-ylk="slk:Florida Atlantic Owls;sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link;itc:0">Florida Atlantic Owls</a> defensive coordinator Roc Bellantoni teaches Florida Atlantic Owls linebacker Jacob Douglas (45) at FAU football practice in Boca Raton, <a class="link " href="https://sports.yahoo.com/ncaaf/teams/florida/" data-i13n="sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link" data-ylk="slk:Florida;sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link;itc:0">Florida</a> on August 7, 2015. (Allen Eyestone / The Palm Beach Post)
Florida Atlantic Owls defensive coordinator Roc Bellantoni teaches Florida Atlantic Owls linebacker Jacob Douglas (45) at FAU football practice in Boca Raton, Florida on August 7, 2015. (Allen Eyestone / The Palm Beach Post)

2022 record: 5-7

Louisiana

Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

2022 record: 6-7

Illinois

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

2022 record: 8-5

Indiana

2022 record: 4-8

Ohio State

Adam Cairns-The Columbus Dispatch
Adam Cairns-The Columbus Dispatch

2022 record: 11-2

Purdue

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

2022 record: 8-6

Rutgers

2022 record: 4-8

Away Opponents

Boston College

Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports
Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

2022 record: 3-9

Maryland

Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports
Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

2022 record: 8-5

Michigan

Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports
Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

2022 record: 13-1

Nebraska

Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports
Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

2022 record: 4-8

Penn State

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

2022 record: 11-2

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire

Recommended Stories