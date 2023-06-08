Michigan State football 2024 opponents revealed
The Big Ten released a lot of scheduling information on Thursday, and that includes releasing Michigan State football’s 2024 and 2025 home and away opponents for us to review and start speculating on the future of MSU football.
Below, you can see which teams the Spartans will face in 2024, which includes the non-conference opponents, which are always interesting to see.
Home Opponents
Florida Atlantic
2022 record: 5-7
Louisiana
2022 record: 6-7
Illinois
2022 record: 8-5
Indiana
2022 record: 4-8
Ohio State
2022 record: 11-2
Purdue
2022 record: 8-6
Rutgers
2022 record: 4-8
Away Opponents
Boston College
2022 record: 3-9
Maryland
2022 record: 8-5
Michigan
2022 record: 13-1
Nebraska
2022 record: 4-8
Penn State
2022 record: 11-2