Michigan State football 2024 commitment tracker

Mel Tucker has made it abundantly clear that he is building his Michigan State program around recruiting. It is now the fourth recruiting cycle for Tucker at the helm of Michigan State and it is going to be a pivotal cycle in progressing the momentum that has already been building.

The Spartans are coming off of a very disappointing 5-7 season, but that didn’t stop the Spartans from landing a recruiting class that had the most 4-stars in Michigan State history. Tucker is looking to have a third straight class in the top-25 of the industry’s recruiting rankings in 2024.

Check out who is committed in MSU’s 2024 recruiting class:

4-star CB Jaylen Thompson - Murfreesboro, Tennessee

3-star OL Andrew (AJ) Dennis - Mt. Pleasant, Michigan

3-star OL Logan Bennett - Baltimore, Maryland

4-star S Reggie Powers - Dayton, Ohio

3-star DB Camren Campbell - Tampa, Florida

4-star RB Anthony Carrie - Tampa, Florida

I'm 1000% committed let's get to work 💚 pic.twitter.com/dOKK1oF8f7 — Anthony “Scoota” Carrie (@AnthonyCarrie3) June 24, 2023

3-star DB Syair Torrence - Syracuse, New York

3-star OL Mercer Luniewski - Cincinnati, Ohio

3-star OL Charlton Luniewski - Cincinnati, Ohio

Words can not describe how proud and excited I am. Blessings on blessings, dreams becoming reality. Twin and I are dawgs for life 💍🔒#SD4L Can’t believe how far we’ve made it. @MercerLuniewski

–@CoachCKap @Coach_mtucker @kingsboro02 @MSU_Football 🟢⚪️ pic.twitter.com/GEGCiTnpuf — Charlton “Big Chuck” Luniewski (@cluniewski78) June 26, 2023

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire