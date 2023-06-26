Michigan State football 2024 commitment tracker
Mel Tucker has made it abundantly clear that he is building his Michigan State program around recruiting. It is now the fourth recruiting cycle for Tucker at the helm of Michigan State and it is going to be a pivotal cycle in progressing the momentum that has already been building.
The Spartans are coming off of a very disappointing 5-7 season, but that didn’t stop the Spartans from landing a recruiting class that had the most 4-stars in Michigan State history. Tucker is looking to have a third straight class in the top-25 of the industry’s recruiting rankings in 2024.
Check out who is committed in MSU’s 2024 recruiting class:
4-star CB Jaylen Thompson - Murfreesboro, Tennessee
Locked in 🟢⚪️ @BallHawkU @NCEC_Recruiting @CoachTBarr @CSmithScout @RHS_WarriorsFB @NatlPlaymkrsAca @CoachDuHart @HarlonBarnett @coachkriesky @supermax100_ @smsbacademy pic.twitter.com/ovTF0yGjiN
— Jaylen Thompson (@JaylenT06) December 27, 2022
3-star OL Andrew (AJ) Dennis - Mt. Pleasant, Michigan
Blessed to be a Spartan!!! @Coach_mtucker @CoachCKap @JayJohnsonFB @fbcoachmac @williamdennis28 @robindennis28 pic.twitter.com/pA8TGPYVdP
— Andrew (AJ) Dennis (@andrewdennis_08) April 8, 2023
3-star OL Logan Bennett - Baltimore, Maryland
Blessed to be committed #GoGreen💚 @CoachMessay @CoachJdubSFA @CoachCammm @CoachCKap pic.twitter.com/AXmJ9YASkS
— Logan (@loganbennett90) April 15, 2023
4-star S Reggie Powers - Dayton, Ohio
100% Committed #SpartanDawg💚@Hayesfawcett3 pic.twitter.com/gdewcnQt1S
— Reggie Powers III (@reggie_powers) June 14, 2023
3-star DB Camren Campbell - Tampa, Florida
1000% COMMITTED✞ @MSU_Football #GoGreen #agtg pic.twitter.com/cxi9DJp8up
— 𝒞7ఌ (@camren_campbell) June 15, 2023
4-star RB Anthony Carrie - Tampa, Florida
I'm 1000% committed let's get to work 💚 pic.twitter.com/dOKK1oF8f7
— Anthony “Scoota” Carrie (@AnthonyCarrie3) June 24, 2023
3-star DB Syair Torrence - Syracuse, New York
GO GREEN 💚🤍!! pic.twitter.com/8JVreLhKCX
— Syair Torrence (@Syair_10) June 25, 2023
3-star OL Mercer Luniewski - Cincinnati, Ohio
The Twins are COMITTED!! 💚🤍 I love you twin @cluniewski78 #on2 #Spartans #GoGreen #SpartanStrong @cluniewski78 @CoachCKap @Coach_mtucker @MSU_Football @kingsboro02 @TrainBSP @AllenTrieu @Rivals_Clint @Hayesfawcett3 @CraigHaubert @SWiltfong247 @RowlandRIVALS @chcaeagles pic.twitter.com/FGsUUCLolF
— Mercer “lun-YES-🔑” Luniewski (@MercerLuniewski) June 26, 2023
3-star OL Charlton Luniewski - Cincinnati, Ohio
Words can not describe how proud and excited I am. Blessings on blessings, dreams becoming reality. Twin and I are dawgs for life 💍🔒#SD4L Can’t believe how far we’ve made it. @MercerLuniewski
–@CoachCKap @Coach_mtucker @kingsboro02 @MSU_Football 🟢⚪️ pic.twitter.com/GEGCiTnpuf
— Charlton “Big Chuck” Luniewski (@cluniewski78) June 26, 2023