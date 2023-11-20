Michigan State football 2024 commitment tracker

Mel Tucker has made it abundantly clear that he is building his Michigan State program around recruiting. It is now the fourth recruiting cycle for Tucker at the helm of Michigan State and it is going to be a pivotal cycle in progressing the momentum that has already been building.

The Spartans are coming off of a very disappointing 5-7 season, but that didn’t stop the Spartans from landing a recruiting class that had the most 4-stars in Michigan State history. Tucker is looking to have a third straight class in the top-25 of the industry’s recruiting rankings in 2024.

Check out who is committed in MSU’s 2024 recruiting class:

4-star CB Jaylen Thompson - Murfreesboro, Tennessee

3-star OL Mercer Luniewski - Cincinnati, Ohio

3-star OL Charlton Luniewski - Cincinnati, Ohio

Words can not describe how proud and excited I am. Blessings on blessings, dreams becoming reality. Twin and I are dawgs for life 💍🔒#SD4L Can’t believe how far we’ve made it. @MercerLuniewski

–@CoachCKap @Coach_mtucker @kingsboro02 @MSU_Football 🟢⚪️ pic.twitter.com/GEGCiTnpuf — Charlton “Big Chuck” Luniewski (@cluniewski78) June 26, 2023

3-star QB Henry Hasselbeck

3-star DB Justin Denson

4-star WR Nick Marsh - River Rouge, Michigan

BREAKING: Four-Star WR Nick Marsh tells me he has Committed to Michigan State! The 6’3 200 WR from River Rouge, MI chose the Spartans over Pitt and Penn State “Let’s go Spartan Nation! There’s nothing like home, Go Green!”https://t.co/YKxHzZOO0j pic.twitter.com/s5G0I5Gi8a — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) July 7, 2023

3-star LB Jadyn Walker

Thank you to everyone at Toledo for believing in me, but evaluating my future after an incredible conversation with @ScottieHazelton and receiving an offer from Michigan State, I am excited to announce I will be a Spartan! GO GREEN!!! 💚🤍@Coach_mtucker @PNHuskieFB @CoachTwichPN pic.twitter.com/4Bl5jED2H3 — Jadyn Walker (@JadynWalker20) September 9, 2023

3-star DB Keshawn Williams

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire