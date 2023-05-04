Michigan State football 2023 undrafted free agent tracker

The 2023 NFL draft is over, but many players, including many Michigan State football players, will get opportunities to play in the NFL by way of undrafted free agent signings.

Below, we track all the Michigan State players who are being signed as undrafted free agents.

OT Jarrett Horst - Miami Dolphins

Horst was the top pick in the USFL, but he will instead get an opportunity to play for Miami.

S Kendell Brooks - Arizona Cardinals

Michigan State’s hard-hitting safety, who transferred from Division II, finds a home in Arizona.

DT Jacob Slade - Arizona Cardinals

If injuries didn’t slow Slade at the end of his MSU career, he might have been drafted this weekend. Instead, he gets $200,000 guaranteed from the Cardinals, joining Kendell Brooks, which means they view him in line with other players who were drafted.

S Xavier Henderson - Washington Commanders

One of the most beloved members of the program for years, Xavier Henderson will bring plenty of talent and leadership to Washington.

LB Ben VanSumeren - Philadelphia Eagles

Ben VanSumeren put on an absolute show at his pro day, putting up times and measurements on par with any outside linebacker in the draft. That performance opened the door for VanSumeren to get a shot in the pros with the Eagles.

CB Ronald Williams II - San Francisco 49ers

The former Alabama defensive back who transferred to MSU will get a rookie camp mini-camp tryout with the 49ers.

OL Matt Carrick - Green Bay Packers

The former sixth year interior offensive lineman will join Jayden Reed in Green Bay.

