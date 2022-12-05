Breaking news:

Michigan State football: 2023 transfer tracker

Cory Linsner
·1 min read

The transfer portal is seeing a record amount of players enter and look to find new homes around college football.

Michigan State is no exception, and will see its fair share of attrition within the roster. On the flip side, the Spartans will look to bring in a good amount of transfers to enhance the roster and fill holes that are left through graduation, transfers, etc.

Take a look at Michigan State’s 2023 transfer tracker of both outgoing and incoming transfers:

OUTGOING

K Jack Stone

DE Michael Fletcher

DT Jalen Hunt

DT Dashaun Mallory

INCOMING

Stay tuned…

