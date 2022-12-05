Michigan State football: 2023 transfer tracker

The transfer portal is seeing a record amount of players enter and look to find new homes around college football.

Michigan State is no exception, and will see its fair share of attrition within the roster. On the flip side, the Spartans will look to bring in a good amount of transfers to enhance the roster and fill holes that are left through graduation, transfers, etc.

Take a look at Michigan State’s 2023 transfer tracker of both outgoing and incoming transfers:

OUTGOING

K Jack Stone

Officially in the transfer portal with 3 years of eligibility. Thank you for a great year Michigan State. Excited for the future. pic.twitter.com/rUcFkbqLqx — Jack Stone (@jackstone04) December 5, 2022

DE Michael Fletcher

Michigan State DL Michael Fletcher entered the portal as a grad transfer; he totaled 31 tackles, 4 TFL and 3 sacks during his time with the Spartans @bigmike810_ pic.twitter.com/WkIDieyzj2 — FarrellPortal (@farrellportal) December 4, 2022

DT Jalen Hunt

DT Dashaun Mallory

Michigan State DL Dashaun Mallory entered the portal as a grad transfer; he totaled 44 tackles, 5 TFL and 2.5 sacks during his time with the Spartans @DashaunMallory @mfarrellsports pic.twitter.com/7LgDT1eYlE — FarrellPortal (@farrellportal) December 5, 2022

INCOMING

Stay tuned…

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire