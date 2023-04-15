Michigan State football 2023 spring game: Time, TV channel info, radio
Michigan State Spartans football spring game 2023
When: 2 p.m., Saturday.
Where: Spartan Stadium, East Lansing.
TV: Big Ten Network on delay (4 p.m.).
Radio: WJR-AM (760; other radio affiliates).
Game notes: MSU coach Mel Tucker plans to run the annual Green and White scrimmage more like a practice, with no traditional game taking place. He hopes it will provide better evaluation for his coaching staff and provided more insight Monday into his reasoning. The format consists of a 15-period practice, featuring individual and group drills during the first half; the second half will highlight live scrimmage periods. For fans, admission is free and the stadium gates open at 12:30 p.m.
