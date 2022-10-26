Michigan State football 2023 schedule: Michigan Wolverines to visit Oct. 21

Michigan State football’s 2023 schedule is front-loaded with home games before the big one at Spartan Stadium.

The Spartans will host Michigan next season Oct. 21 in East Lansing, which was revealed Wednesday during the Big Ten’s schedule release.

MSU opens with four straight games at Spartan Stadium against Central Michigan, Richmond, Washington and Maryland, which visits Sept. 23 to start conference play.

Michigan State wide receiver Jayden Reed is lifted by offensive lineman J.D. Duplain after scoring a tying two-point conversion against Michigan during the fourth quarter at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing on Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021.

The Spartans’ first road game is Sept. 30 at Iowa, followed by their bye week, then a trip to Rutgers on Oct. 14. After the home game with the Wolverines, MSU heads to Minnesota for the first time since 2017 on Oct. 28.

In the final month of the regular season, the Spartans host Nebraska on Nov. 4, play at Ohio State on Nov. 11 and Indiana on Nov. 18, and wrap up at home against Penn State on Nov. 25.

There always is the chance the season opener vs. the Chippewas could be moved to Sept. 1 – MSU has played on the Friday of Labor Day weekend almost every year since 2011.

MSU’s 2023 schedule:

Sept. 2 Central Michigan

Sept. 9 Richmond

Sept. 16 Washington

Sept. 23 Maryland

Sept. 30 at Iowa

Oct. 7 BYE

Oct. 14 at Rutgers

Oct. 21 Michigan

Oct. 28 at Minnesota

Nov. 4 Nebraska

Nov. 11 at Ohio State

Nov. 18 at Indiana

Nov. 25 Penn State

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan State football schedule 2023: Wolverines visit Oct. 21