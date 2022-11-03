Michigan State football and 2023 QB commit part ways
Bo Edmunson had been the quarterback commit for the Michigan State Spartans in the 2023 recruiting class since early February. It has now been announced that the quarterback will not be a member of the 2023 class for Michigan State.
It has reported by Michigan State’s 247 website, Spartan Tailgate, that it was a mutual parting of the ways between the Austin, Texas, product and the Spartans.
Michigan State and its former QB commit Bo Edmundson have parted ways.
