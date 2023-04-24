Michigan State football: 2023 official visit tracker

The 2024 recruiting class will be a pivotal class in Mel Tucker’s continuing tenure at Michigan State. Securing a strong class to keep the positive momentum he has built will be of the upmost importance.

In order to put together a strong 2024 recruiting class, the Spartans will have to have a strong performance throughout their host of official visits.

With official visit season starting in June, fans are starting to gain clarity about who will be visiting East Lansing.

Check out who will be officially visiting East Lansing with Spartans Wire’s official visit tracker:

4-star LB Dylan Williams

3-star TE Eric Karner

One of the top TEs in the 2024 recruiting class is coming to East Lansing on an official visit https://t.co/l6s4Y5CxTp — SpartansWire (@TheSpartansWire) April 24, 2023

4-star WR Jordan Ross

2024 four-star WR Jordan Ross will take an official visit to #MichiganState on the first weekend of June, he tells me.@Jordan__Ross1, a top-175 prospect from California, has offers from Notre Dame, Washington, Auburn & others. Article w/ quotes (VIP): https://t.co/MngF5Owb1a pic.twitter.com/5NoSOjoCvg — Justin Thind (@JustinThind) April 16, 2023

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire