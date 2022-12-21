Michigan State football: 2023 early signing period tracker
The early signing period has officially opened up, and schools are now able officially sign prospects within their 2023 recruiting to a national letter of intent.
Michigan State is looking to make it through the early signing period with no hiccups, and continue their path to a historic recruiting class.
Check out who has officially signed with Michigan State:
Contact/Follow us @The SpartansWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Michigan state news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Cory Linsner on Twitter @Cory_Linsner.
4-star OL Cole Dellinger
First one up ✍️
Welcome to the family, @cole_dellinger8!#NEXT2T3P pic.twitter.com/70Q1FoP07J
— Michigan State Football (@MSU_Football) December 21, 2022
4-star TE Brennan Parachek
Woke up a Spartan DAWG 🟢⚪
Let's go, @parachek!#NEXT2T3P pic.twitter.com/jvbE6v3yLR
— Michigan State Football (@MSU_Football) December 21, 2022
4-star DE Andrew Depaepe
Home sweet home 🏠@AndrewDepaepe2 is official!#NEXT2T3P pic.twitter.com/BRUgGyuhFJ
— Michigan State Football (@MSU_Football) December 21, 2022
Transfer K Jonathan Kim
Welcome to East Lansing, @Jonathans_kim17!#NEXT2T3P pic.twitter.com/z5oSmDqkJw
— Michigan State Football (@MSU_Football) December 21, 2022
transfer CB Semar Melvin
Officially a Spartan Dawg 🙌@SemarMelvin x #NEXT2T3P pic.twitter.com/vZqtO6m52E
— Michigan State Football (@MSU_Football) December 21, 2022
3-star WR Jaelen Smith
Texas ➡️ MSU
Welcome home, @jaelen_smith2!#NEXT2T3P pic.twitter.com/AmT8zJtFoY
— Michigan State Football (@MSU_Football) December 21, 2022
transfer RB Nate Carter
Locked in 🔒@_natecarter5 x #NEXT2T3P pic.twitter.com/tPmxKf7N4z
— Michigan State Football (@MSU_Football) December 21, 2022
transfer TE Ademola Faleye
Made it official ✍️@ademolafaleye02 x #NEXT2T3P pic.twitter.com/XHzwZDM29n
— Michigan State Football (@MSU_Football) December 21, 2022
3-star WR Aziah Johnson
Next playmaker is here ✍️@AziahJohnson_1 x #NEXT2T3P pic.twitter.com/RcdhuluB0u
— Michigan State Football (@MSU_Football) December 21, 2022
4-star JUCO OL Keyshawn Blackstock
BIG time addition 💥@keyshawnblacks5 x #NEXT2T3P pic.twitter.com/imXr7kgnAx
— Michigan State Football (@MSU_Football) December 21, 2022
4-star DL Jalen Thompson
No place like home.
Detroit's finest ✍️ @__4jalen#NEXT2T3P pic.twitter.com/BH8vIwecac
— Michigan State Football (@MSU_Football) December 21, 2022
3-star DB Sean Brown
West Coast 🛫 East Lansing@_SeanBrown1 x #NEXT2T3P pic.twitter.com/19MrwLcTxw
— Michigan State Football (@MSU_Football) December 21, 2022
4-star QB Sam Leavitt
Got our guy 🎯@S_leav10 is officially a Spartan Dawg!#NEXT2T3P pic.twitter.com/DMYSiBctbl
— Michigan State Football (@MSU_Football) December 21, 2022