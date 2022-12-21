Michigan State football: 2023 early signing period tracker

Cory Linsner
The early signing period has officially opened up, and schools are now able officially sign prospects within their 2023 recruiting to a national letter of intent.

Michigan State is looking to make it through the early signing period with no hiccups, and continue their path to a historic recruiting class.

Check out who has officially signed with Michigan State:

4-star OL Cole Dellinger

4-star TE Brennan Parachek

4-star DE Andrew Depaepe

Transfer K Jonathan Kim

transfer CB Semar Melvin

3-star WR Jaelen Smith

transfer RB Nate Carter

transfer TE Ademola Faleye

3-star WR Aziah Johnson

4-star JUCO OL Keyshawn Blackstock

4-star DL Jalen Thompson

3-star DB Sean Brown

4-star QB Sam Leavitt

