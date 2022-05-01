Michigan State football 2022 undrafted free agent tracker

Three Michigan State football players were drafted in the 2022 NFL draft, but many more will get opportunities at the next level to show what they can do and hopefully earn a spot on a roster.

Below, we will be tracking every undrafted free agent signed from the Spartans.

OL Kevin Jarvis

Dec 28, 2017; San Diego, CA, USA; Michigan State Spartans guard Kevin Jarvis (75) carries the Holiday Bowl trophy back to the locker room after defeating the Washington State Cougars in the 2017 Holiday Bowl at SDCCU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Team: Detroit Lions

DE Jacub Panasiuk

Nov 24, 2018; East Lansing, MI, USA; Michigan State Spartans defensive end Jacub Panasiuk (96) prepares for the snap of the ball during the second half of a game against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at Spartan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mike Carter-USA TODAY Sports

Team: Washington Commanders

K Matt Coghlin

Sep 25, 2021; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Michigan State Spartans place kicker Matt Coghlin (4) prepares to kick a field goal against the Nebraska Cornhuskers during overtime at Spartan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

Team: Chicago Bears (Mini-camp)

