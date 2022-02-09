Michigan State football’s 2022 season opener vs. Western Michigan moved to Friday, Sept. 2

Michigan State will once again open the football season on a Friday night.

Michigan State announced on Wednesday that their season opener against Western Michigan will be played on Friday, Sept. 2. The game was originally scheduled to be played on Saturday, Sept. 3.

🚨Schedule Update🚨 Our season opener has been moved up a day to Friday, Sept. 2. We’ll see you at The Woodshed to open the 2022 season! pic.twitter.com/7BjMfO7niv — Michigan State Football (@MSU_Football) February 9, 2022

It has become a Michigan State tradition to open the season on a Friday night. This will be the 10th time in the last 12 years that the Spartans open the season on a Friday.

