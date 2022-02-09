Michigan State football’s 2022 season opener vs. Western Michigan moved to Friday, Sept. 2

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Robert Bondy
·1 min read
Michigan State football’s 2022 season opener vs. Western Michigan moved to Friday, Sept. 2
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Michigan State Spartans
    Michigan State Spartans
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

Michigan State will once again open the football season on a Friday night.

Michigan State announced on Wednesday that their season opener against Western Michigan will be played on Friday, Sept. 2. The game was originally scheduled to be played on Saturday, Sept. 3.

It has become a Michigan State tradition to open the season on a Friday night. This will be the 10th time in the last 12 years that the Spartans open the season on a Friday.

Check out the complete Michigan State 2022 football schedule by clicking on the article below:

List

Looking ahead to Michigan State football's 2022 schedule

Nick King/Lansing State Journal
Nick King/Lansing State Journal

Recommended Stories