Michigan State fires Mel Tucker as football coach
The inevitable end of Mel Tucker as Michigan State football coach came on Wednesday. The administration at the school fired Tucker as a result of the sexual harassment scandal.
NEW: MSU has officially fired Mel Tucker for inappropriate conduct, a stunning fall for one of college sports’ highest-paid men.
A long legal battle could ensue, while the hearing in the sexual harassment case against him still looms.
The action comes just over two weeks after a USA TODAY investigation revealed sexual harassment allegations against Tucker by Brenda Tracy, a prominent rape survivor and activist hired by Tucker to speak to his team about sexual violence and consent.