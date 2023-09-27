Michigan State fires Mel Tucker as football coach

Advertisement
The inevitable end of Mel Tucker as Michigan State football coach came on Wednesday. The administration at the school fired Tucker as a result of the sexual harassment scandal.

Per USA TODAY:

The action comes just over two weeks after a USA TODAY investigation revealed sexual harassment allegations against Tucker by Brenda Tracy, a prominent rape survivor and activist hired by Tucker to speak to his team about sexual violence and consent.

Story originally appeared on Touchdown Wire