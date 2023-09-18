Michigan State to Fire Mel Tucker as Potential Legal Fight Looms

Michigan State University on Monday moved to fire head football coach Mel Tucker for cause, which would relieve the university of the obligation to pay him the remainder of 10-year, $95 million fully guaranteed contract Tucker signed two years ago. There’s $80 million left on the contract, according to MLive.com.



MSU athletic director Alan Haller sent a letter to Tucker’s agent, attorney Neil Cornrich, to provide notice of the university’s decision. The letter claims that MSU “has amassed a body of undisputed evidence of misconduct that warrants termination for cause.” It also provides Tucker (and Cornrich) seven days to rebut the university’s findings.

The letter refers to complaints by a university vendor, national sexual assault victims rights advocate Brenda Tracy, who spoke with the team in 2021. In a phone call with Tucker a year later, Tucker reportedly masturbated. He said it waswith Tracy’s consent as part of “phone sex.” She said it was without her consent.

The letter details its reasons for invoking a “for cause” firing, which follows a university investigation for prohibited conduct pursuant to MSU’s relationship violence and sexual misconduct and Title IX policy. Stated reasons include Tucker’s alleged admissions to “commenting to the Vendor about her looks, body and body parts, specifically her ‘ass,’” and to “making flirtatious comments to the Vendor in conversations that you state ‘happened often.’”

MSU contends it has legal grounds to fire Tucker for cause under Section III of his contract. Section III refers to “early termination” and states the school can end the contract, without liability, if Tucker “engages in any conduct which constitutes moral turpitude” or “would bring public disrespect, contempt or ridicule upon the university.” The letter argues that Tucker’s alleged conduct has spawned highly critical media coverage of the school and Tucker.

The contract also indicates that the laws of Michigan govern “all matters arising and relating to this Agreement.”

It’s a shocking fall from grace for Tucker, who in 2021 signed one of the largest contracts in college football history. With the Spartans en route to an 11-2 season that culminated in a Peach Bowl victory, Michigan State gave Tucker a lucrative contract backed in part by significant investments in the program by a pair of billionaire Spartans boosters, Steve St. Andre and future Suns owner Mat Ishbia. They gave a combined $24 million to the athletic department less than a week later, leaving the school to pay the other $71 million.

At the time, Tucker was less than one season into his Michigan State tenure, but already rumored to be a candidate for other jobs, including an opening at LSU. The move showed how fearful leadership at Michigan State, a program one tier below college football’s blue bloods, was of losing a relatively unproven coach who might eventually turn into a star.

The length of the contract also quickly became a new benchmark for big-time college coaches. Dabo Swinney (Clemson), James Franklin (Penn State) and Lincoln Riley (USC) are among the football coaches who have since signed 10-year contracts.

Tucker, 51, has his own set of legal rights that could become important. It is too soon for him to file a lawsuit in Michigan, as a judge would dismiss it as not yet ripe. Tucker must comply with the administrative procedures set out in his contract for challenging the university.

The contract indicates the school must give an opportunity to challenge the termination. Tucker (and his attorneys) will likely avail themselves of that right, even knowing the school will almost surely reject his rebuttal. Tucker wants to create a paper trail that would later be presented to a court. He wants to show he exercised all of his rights before turning to the courts and that he repeatedly and forcefully disputes the allegations.

Tucker’s most likely defense is to reiterate his contention that his sexual activity was consensual and, even if inappropriate, not objectionable enough to rise to a for cause firing. Tucker, who is married, could also assert that journalists, eyeing clicks and reposts, have misreported or exaggerated the facts, and he should not be punished as such. He might also contend the university erred in the procedure in which it conducted its investigation, such as relying on witness statements that were not under oath or seeing only some emails, texts and other records that might have painted an incomplete narrative.

Tucker could later sue the school for breach of contract, defamation, intentional infliction of emotional distress and other claims in which he could insist MSU has exaggerated his conduct to provide pretext to fire him and get out of its contract. He could also raise the procedural and evidentiary points mentioned above.

MSU would likely argue it is relying on Tucker’s own admissions and reliable evidence. The school can also point out that given its recent scandal involving Larry Nassar, there is a greater need to act decisively with employees engaged in wrongdoing. MSU might also be able to rely on defenses consistent with its status as a public university, including potential defenses under sovereign immunity, which in some situations enables a public university to argue it must consent to be sued.

For a long time, universities were wary of firing coaches for cause, even if their transgressions might legally apply. Schools worried about the cost of any legal battle over the contract, and were also fearful that ripping up one coach’s contract might signal to prospective replacements that the school wasn’t loyal to its employees.

That appears to be changing. In 2018, UConn fired men’s basketball coach Kevin Ollie for cause amid an investigation into recruiting violations. An arbitrator later ruled that he was improperly fired and awarded him $11.2 million. Tennessee fired football coach Jeremy Pruitt for cause in 2021 after an internal investigation into multiple NCAA violations. (Pruitt’s lawyers have threatened to sue the school). Earlier this year Northwestern fired football coach Pat Fitzgerald, one of the longest-tenured coaches in top-tier college football, for cause amid a hazing scandal.

That said, severance payments also continue to rise. The 107 public schools in college football’s top tier made $159 million in severance payments in fiscal 2022, according to Sportico’s college sports database. That’s up from $97 million in fiscal 2019.

