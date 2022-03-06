Michigan State favored in regular season finale against Maryland on Sunday

Michigan State is a 5.5-point favorite over Maryland in Sunday’s regular season finale from the Breslin Center. All Betting Lines are Courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook.

Michigan State had been an underdog in each of their last four games, with three of those games being blowout losses. However, Michigan State is once again a favorite in a matchup they should win vs. Maryland.

Michigan State beat Maryland earlier this season on a last-second bucket from Malik Hall. Since that win, the Spartans have gone 2-7 in a late-season struggle.

Tip-off is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. ET and the game can be seen on CBS.

