Michigan State favored against Michigan in Saturday’s rivalry matchup
Michigan State is expected to beat their rivals Michigan on Saturday, according to Tipico.
Michigan State is listed as a 4.5-point favorite against Michigan in Saturday’s matchup from the Breslin Center. All Betting Lines are Courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook.
The Spartans enter this game looking to bounce back from a loss earlier this week against Illinois. Michigan State has dropped two of their last three games, but still sits near the top of the Big Ten at 15-4 overall and 6-2 in conference play.
Michigan is on a three-game winning streak and will look to keep their momentum going against the Spartans. The Wolverines are 10-7 on the season, and looking to play their way back into the NCAA Tournament mix.
Tipoff from the Breslin Center is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. EST. The game can be seen on CBS.
