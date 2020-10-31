Michigan State fans celebrate beating Michigan; Mark Dantonio: 'It's just getting started'

Kirkland Crawford, Detroit Free Press

Just when you think you know what's going to happen in this Michigan-Michigan State football rivalry ... 

The Spartans stunned No. 14 Michigan, 27-24, on Saturday at the Big House, bringing the records for both teams to 1-1. 

After Connor Heyward's second touchdown catch, giving the Spartans a 10-point lead in the fourth quarter, MSU fans and alums could taste victory.

No one shared that sentiment stronger than former MSU coach Mark Dantonio: 

And former MSU linebacker Joe Bachie:

And former MSU forward Draymond Green

And fellow former MSU forward Miles Bridges:

Former MSU power forward Delvon Roe:

MSU legend Mateen Cleaves: 

The breakout performer from Saturday was MSU freshman wide receiver Ricky White, with nearly 200 receiving yards and a TD. 

Former MSU wide receiver Mark Dell ... 

... and Taiwan Jones ... 

... and De'Anthony Arnett ... 

... and Felton Davis ... 

... and last year's starting QB Brian Lewerke: 

Meanwhile, it's more heartache for Michigan fans, who saw their team enter this game a more-than-three-touchdown favorite, only to lose at home. 

This from former Michigan running back Khalid Hill: 

Former Michigan tight end Jake Butt

Former Detroit Lions offensive lineman TJ Lang: 

Former U-M cornerback Channing Stribling: 

