Michigan State fans celebrate beating Michigan; Mark Dantonio: 'It's just getting started'

Just when you think you know what's going to happen in this Michigan-Michigan State football rivalry ...
The Spartans stunned No. 14 Michigan, 27-24, on Saturday at the Big House, bringing the records for both teams to 1-1.
After Connor Heyward's second touchdown catch, giving the Spartans a 10-point lead in the fourth quarter, MSU fans and alums could taste victory.
No one shared that sentiment stronger than former MSU coach Mark Dantonio:
@MSU_Football It’s JUST GETTING STARTED! Congrats!!— Mark Dantonio (@DantonioMark) October 31, 2020
Enjoy the ride HOME TO MSU! AND Bring Paul Bunyan with you!
Go Green!
And former MSU linebacker Joe Bachie:
If the world was normal EL would burn down tn!!! Still might hahaha GO GREEN🤙🏼🤙🏼— Joe Bachie (@JoeBach35) October 31, 2020
And former MSU forward Draymond Green:
Hahahahahaha GO GREEN @CharlesWoodson its still a Green state baby!!!!— Draymond Green (@Money23Green) October 31, 2020
Everybody get out and VOTE!!
And fellow former MSU forward Miles Bridges:
Ricky White is a monster I see you young bull 💪🏽— Miles Bridges (@MilesBridges) October 31, 2020
Former MSU power forward Delvon Roe:
Program win right here!! 💪🏾💪🏾 #GoGreen— Delvon Roe (@DelvonRoe10) October 31, 2020
MSU legend Mateen Cleaves:
Yeaaaaaaaaaaah!!!! Spartans stand up!!!!!!! #SpartanNation— Mateen Cleaves (@Mateen_Cleaves) October 31, 2020
The breakout performer from Saturday was MSU freshman wide receiver Ricky White, with nearly 200 receiving yards and a TD.
Former MSU wide receiver Mark Dell ...
Rick white pic.twitter.com/7l4ryUzrsX— Mark Dell (@_MarkDell) October 31, 2020
... and Taiwan Jones ...
!!! pic.twitter.com/UWa9sj1qoF— Taiwan Jones (@TJ_Spartan34) October 31, 2020
... and De'Anthony Arnett ...
S/O to that young boy 7. You put on today.— DA (@DeAnthonyArnett) October 31, 2020
... and Felton Davis ...
😂😂😂😂😂😂😂💀💀💀 https://t.co/ZEXJmDy36A— Felton Davis III (@TheFreak_18) October 31, 2020
... and last year's starting QB Brian Lewerke:
Ricky white are u kidding me👀👀— Brian Lewerke (@brianlewerke14) October 31, 2020
Meanwhile, it's more heartache for Michigan fans, who saw their team enter this game a more-than-three-touchdown favorite, only to lose at home.
This from former Michigan running back Khalid Hill:
I just.... pic.twitter.com/uHGGtbDd5x— Khalid Hill (@Thatboylid80) October 31, 2020
Former Michigan tight end Jake Butt:
October 31, 2020
Former Detroit Lions offensive lineman TJ Lang:
Might be the worst loss in Harbaugh era. Time to move on? This is embarrassing.— TJ Lang (@TJLang70) October 31, 2020
Former U-M cornerback Channing Stribling:
October 31, 2020
