Michigan State fans celebrate beating Michigan; Mark Dantonio: 'It's just getting started'

Just when you think you know what's going to happen in this Michigan-Michigan State football rivalry ...

The Spartans stunned No. 14 Michigan, 27-24, on Saturday at the Big House, bringing the records for both teams to 1-1.

After Connor Heyward's second touchdown catch, giving the Spartans a 10-point lead in the fourth quarter, MSU fans and alums could taste victory.

No one shared that sentiment stronger than former MSU coach Mark Dantonio:

@MSU_Football It’s JUST GETTING STARTED! Congrats!!

Enjoy the ride HOME TO MSU! AND Bring Paul Bunyan with you!

Go Green!



— Mark Dantonio (@DantonioMark) October 31, 2020

And former MSU linebacker Joe Bachie:

If the world was normal EL would burn down tn!!! Still might hahaha GO GREEN🤙🏼🤙🏼 — Joe Bachie (@JoeBach35) October 31, 2020

And former MSU forward Draymond Green:

Hahahahahaha GO GREEN @CharlesWoodson its still a Green state baby!!!!



Everybody get out and VOTE!!



— Draymond Green (@Money23Green) October 31, 2020

And fellow former MSU forward Miles Bridges:

Ricky White is a monster I see you young bull 💪🏽 — Miles Bridges (@MilesBridges) October 31, 2020

Former MSU power forward Delvon Roe:

Program win right here!! 💪🏾💪🏾 #GoGreen — Delvon Roe (@DelvonRoe10) October 31, 2020

MSU legend Mateen Cleaves:

The breakout performer from Saturday was MSU freshman wide receiver Ricky White, with nearly 200 receiving yards and a TD.

Former MSU wide receiver Mark Dell ...

... and Taiwan Jones ...

... and De'Anthony Arnett ...

S/O to that young boy 7. You put on today. — DA (@DeAnthonyArnett) October 31, 2020

... and Felton Davis ...

... and last year's starting QB Brian Lewerke:

Ricky white are u kidding me👀👀 — Brian Lewerke (@brianlewerke14) October 31, 2020

Meanwhile, it's more heartache for Michigan fans, who saw their team enter this game a more-than-three-touchdown favorite, only to lose at home.

This from former Michigan running back Khalid Hill:

Former Michigan tight end Jake Butt:

Former Detroit Lions offensive lineman TJ Lang:

Might be the worst loss in Harbaugh era. Time to move on? This is embarrassing. — TJ Lang (@TJLang70) October 31, 2020

Former U-M cornerback Channing Stribling:

