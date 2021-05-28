Michigan State drops in updated CBS Sports’ 2021-22 college basketball rankings

The Telegraph

The finale of the gripping crime drama Mare of Easttown will be broadcast on Monday night, and it promises to be a finish for the ages. The series, with Kate Winslet an Emmy shoo-in as downtrodden Pennsylvania detective Mare Sheehan, will go down as one of the highlights of what’s already been a momentous year for television. Line of Duty has set ratings records, The Underground Railroad has gobsmacked critics and Unforgotten has reminded us that good crime drama is still TV catnip. Mare of Easttown is as brilliant, as addictive, as beautifully shot and as exquisitely performed as all of them put together. If you want to win the game, however, first you’ve got to know the rules. Take an objective look at what makes Mare of Easttown so good – study, as Mare would, the evidence – and you find that the main reason Mare of Easttown is so special is that it’s so normal: it simply takes standard crime drama tropes and hones them to perfection. In its characters, its structure and conceits Brad Inglesby’s drama is the ne plus ultra of modern TV detective dramas, following in the footsteps of Twin Peaks, Broadchurch, Happy Valley and many others. Not convinced? Here we lay out the evidence to support the case: Setting Small towns, ideally parochial and full of twitching net curtains, are the petri dish for good crime drama. They come with secrets, mysteries, rituals and (sometimes literal) skeletons in closets baked in. No one in the UK has a clue what backwoods Pennsylvania is like, which means that Mare of Easttown is able to feel deeply authentic while meeting the modern broadcaster’s demand for new, distinctive "worlds" that stand out in the slew of samey streaming content. Broadchurch had the Jurassic Coast. Twin Peaks had Twin Peaks. You want intrigue? Take the viewer somewhere they don’t know.