Michigan State drops in updated CBS Sports’ 2021-22 college basketball rankings
The confirmed departures of Aaron Henry and Rocket Watts has resulted in Michigan State dropping a few spots in CBS Sports’ updated 2021-22 college basketball rankings.
Gary Parrish of CBS Sports has released an updated batch of his super early college basketball rankings for next season and the Spartans have dropped two spots to No. 21. Here’s what Parrish had to say about Michigan State:
Aaron Henry is following Joshua Langford and Rocket Watts out the door. But the arrival of five-star guard Max Christie and Northeastern transfer Tyson Walker should have Tom Izzo in his 24th straight NCAA Tournament.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL RANKINGS: The 2021-22 @CBSSports Preseason Top 25 And 1 has been updated to reflect recent developments.
VERSION 12.0
1. Gonzaga
2. UCLA
3. Kansas
4. Villanova
5. Alabama
6. Ohio State
7. Michigan
8. Duke
9. Baylor
10. Arkansashttps://t.co/YHFxnCE8Vx
— Gary Parrish (@GaryParrishCBS) May 21, 2021
