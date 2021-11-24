Michigan State drops outside top 10 in updated College Football Playoff rankings

As expected, Michigan State’s College Football Playoff rankings stock took a hit after last week’s blowout loss to the Buckeyes.

The Spartans fell five spots to No. 12 in the updated CFP rankings that were released on Tuesday night. Michigan State was No. 7 the past few weeks, and was as high as No. 3 in these rankings this season.

The drop in the rankings was expected after Michigan State’s 56-7 loss at Ohio State this past weekend. However, the Spartans are still in a great spot to move back into the top 10 should they pick up a victory over Penn State this weekend.

